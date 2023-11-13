Our warm November will continue

Temps will be near 70 degrees later this week (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are in the middle of November and temperatures will be topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Later this week the temps may reach 70°. Why is this happening? Well, the Jetstream is well to the north of the Tri-State area that is a function of El Niño. During El Niño winter’s we generally have warmer than normal and dryer than normal winters. The Jetstream runs well to the north and that keeps the southerly flow open for the region which usually means warmer temperatures. Right now, high-pressure is just about over top of the Tri-State area and that will keep us in mainly clear skies through tomorrow. With clear skies and southerly wind that will allow our daytime high temperatures to climb into the mid 60s. That same trend continues on Wednesday that is the day we may see temperatures that get close to 70. If you are looking at any chance for rainfall, we’ve got to run all the way through and into the latter half of the weekend before rain potential develops on any of the forecast models, Right now there is a bit of a cool down on Friday with a dry cold front, running through the region, dropping our daytime high temperatures down into the low 60s and mid to upper 50s by next week. If we stretch the forecast out to 10 days, we are seeing some indications the temperatures may drop to below normal numbers. This is something that we haven’t seen since around Halloween. Where temperatures dipped down to a rather chilly low 30s. If you’re wanting a sneak peek at your Thanksgiving Day holiday forecast, we have a high temperature of only 47° set for Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is right at the end of the 10-day forecast so it’s a little way off but that’s the way things are shaping up at this time.

We are seeing a weather pattern that is keeping the Jetstream north of the region. (Brian Inman)

