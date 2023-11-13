Parents of Michigan school shooter will have separate trials, judge says

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022. Two former school board officials said Monday, Nov, 28, that policies and procedures that could have prevented a mass shooting that left four students dead at the Michigan high school last year were approved earlier but never implemented.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan school shooter will have separate trials for their alleged roles in the deaths of four students, a judge said Monday.

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley had presented a united defense for two years. But their lawyers asked for separate trials after prosecutors shared new evidence.

“It is apparent that a conflict exists,” wrote Mariell Lehman, who represents James Crumbley.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews granted the request, though it wasn’t immediately clear who would go first. The Crumbleys had been preparing for a Jan. 23 trial.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, killed four fellow students at Oxford High School in November 2021 and wounded six more students and a staff member. He pleaded guilty and faces a possible life sentence on Dec. 8.

The parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of contributing to the tragedy by making a gun accessible to their son at home and ignoring his mental health needs.

Prosecutors said the Crumbleys have a constitutional right to separate trials, though they noted that two trials will be tough for victims’ families and shooting survivors.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.
Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
Fire at La Belle, Missouri, home
La Belle, Missouri, home destroyed by fire
Kalvin Schenk (left) and Troop 35 Scout Master Terry Dodds (right) stand by the entrance to Mt....
Eagle Scout project helps beautify Mt. Sterling Lake

Latest News

The site of a fire is shown under Interstate 10, in an aerial view, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in...
Arson likely caused fire that damaged vital artery of Los Angeles freeway, governor says
According to shelter director Sandy Brown, there are several reasons for the project delay.
Construction on new Fort Madison PAW Shelter continues
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Paul Pelosi testifies in trial against man accused of attacking him with a hammer
Police reported that the group of people were legally on the property.
Police: Keokuk man arrested after discharging a rifle at group of people
Travis Wiley, 35, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated...
Opening statements in murder trial following 2018 death of an infant starts Tuesday