Police: Keokuk man arrested after discharging a rifle at group of people

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A Keokuk man was arrested on Saturday after he shot a rifle toward a group of people, according to police.

Police stated they were dispatched at 10:28 p.m. to 3405 South 7th St. for a person shooting a gun towards a group of people. When they arrived, they identified Martin Alvarez, 37, of Keokuk as the suspect.

Police stated Alvarez armed himself with a rifle and fired it multiple times in the air, at windows of his residence, towards a wooded area, toward South 7th Street, and at a group of people on his property. After shooting, Alvarez went inside his house with the rifle.

Police reported that the group of people were legally on the property.

The Iowa State Patrol, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Keokuk Police Department attempted to make contact with Alvarez while he was in his house, but were unsuccessful.

After receiving a search warrant, the Iowa State Patrol called in an armored vehicle. The officers used the armored vehicle’s public announcement system to make contact with Alvarez.

Police said Alvarez surrendered himself with no incident and a search of the house was conducted.

Police reported no one was hurt in this incident.

According to police, Alvarez is being charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm.

