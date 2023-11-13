Police: Macomb man arrested after intentionally causing crash

MACOMB (WGEM) - A man was arrested after police said he caused a car crash on Wednesday at the intersection of East 2200th and Elizabeth Road near Vermond, Illinois.

Macomb police said the Mcdonough County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle crash in rural El Dorado Township.

Police said that one of the victims was ejected from the vehicle and later transported to OSF Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois.

After the crash was investigated and witnesses were interviewed, police believe that 33-year-old Justin L. Edwards intentionally drove his vehicle into another vehicle driven by William M. Worthington, 22, of Table Grove, Illinois, and the female victim who was a passenger.

Both vehicles were towed and impounded by the McDounuggh County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards was arrested on Friday with a McDonough County warrant. Edwards was charged with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Edwards was detained in the McDonough County Jail pending the outcome of his case.

