Police: Macomb man arrested after intentionally causing crash

Justin L. Edwards
Justin L. Edwards(Mcdonough Co. Sheriff)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - A man was arrested after police said he caused a car crash on Wednesday at the intersection of East 2200th and Elizabeth Road near Vermond, Illinois.

Macomb police said the Mcdonough County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle crash in rural El Dorado Township.

Police said that one of the victims was ejected from the vehicle and later transported to OSF Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois.

After the crash was investigated and witnesses were interviewed, police believe that 33-year-old Justin L. Edwards intentionally drove his vehicle into another vehicle driven by William M. Worthington, 22, of Table Grove, Illinois, and the female victim who was a passenger.

Both vehicles were towed and impounded by the McDounuggh County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards was arrested on Friday with a McDonough County warrant. Edwards was charged with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Edwards was detained in the McDonough County Jail pending the outcome of his case.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.
Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
Fire at La Belle, Missouri, home
La Belle, Missouri, home destroyed by fire
Kalvin Schenk (left) and Troop 35 Scout Master Terry Dodds (right) stand by the entrance to Mt....
Eagle Scout project helps beautify Mt. Sterling Lake

Latest News

The fire was at 613 Main St.
La Belle, Missouri, home catches fire
Fire at La Belle, Missouri, home
La Belle, Missouri, home destroyed by fire
Martin Alvarez
Police: Keokuk man arrested after discharging a rifle at group of people
WGEM News at Ten
Grateful for American Greats hosts second annual benefit