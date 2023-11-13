‘Tiny Pretty Things’ actor reveals brain cancer diagnosis

Barton Cowperthwaite, the star of Netflix’s "Tiny Pretty Things," wrote on Instagram that he...
Barton Cowperthwaite, the star of Netflix’s "Tiny Pretty Things," wrote on Instagram that he has a brain tumor the size of a lemon.(Source: Instagram|@bartonc/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Barton Cowperthwaite said he has Stage 2 brain cancer.

The star of Netflix’s “Tiny Pretty Things” wrote on Instagram that he has a brain tumor the size of a lemon.

It was discovered after he suffered “several seizures.” According to the actor, surgery is the only option.

He said he’s scheduled for it in the next week or so, pending second opinions from other doctors.

Cowperthwaite said he should be back to normal after that procedure and rehab.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.
Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
QHS falls in the IHSA Quarterfinal to Mount Carmel
The Blue Devils fall to Mount Carmel in the IHSA Class 7A quarterfinal
Kalvin Schenk (left) and Troop 35 Scout Master Terry Dodds (right) stand by the entrance to Mt....
Eagle Scout project helps beautify Mt. Sterling Lake

Latest News

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.
You can get paid to watch holiday movies
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House
Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.
Eliminating 1 teaspoon of salt from diet daily makes big difference in health, study says
WGEM News at Ten
Grateful for American Greats hosts second annual benefit