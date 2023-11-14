Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 14, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Karen Janssen
Julie Reiter
Rachel Jones Brinkley
Cathy Cook
Michaelynn Delcour
Tim Janssen
Lynda Clair
Klay Thorman
Breanna Boone
Sara Schnack
Clarence Meyer
Kelsie Lyn Davis
Stacy & Jodie Hoerr
Zach & Sydney Carstens
Jim & Charaldine Smith
Dennis and Judy Lair
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.