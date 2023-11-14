Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 14, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Karen Janssen

Julie Reiter

Rachel Jones Brinkley

Cathy Cook

Michaelynn Delcour

Tim Janssen

Lynda Clair

Klay Thorman

Breanna Boone

Sara Schnack

Clarence Meyer

Kelsie Lyn Davis

Stacy & Jodie Hoerr

Zach & Sydney Carstens

Jim & Charaldine Smith

Dennis and Judy Lair

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 14, 2023

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
November 14, 2023.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 13, 2023

Updated: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 13, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 13, 2023

Updated: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 12, 2023

Updated: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 12, 2023

Updated: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 13, 2023

Updated: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: November 11, 2023

Updated: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 11, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 10, 2023

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 11, 2023

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 10, 2023

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 10, 2023.