Coroner releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash

(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Coroner on Tuesday released the name of the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash on Friday.

According to Coroner Scott Graham, 58-year-old Damion G. Lane was pronounced dead at Blessing Hospital at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police stated Lane was traveling east on Chestnut around 3 p.m. Friday when it struck the pickup as its driver was turning at the 12th Street intersection.

According to police, the driver of the pickup was treated for non-serious injuries at the scene.

The intersection was shut down momentarily as the scene was cleared.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner works to find motorcycle crash victim’s family
Darrell J. Hocker
Coroner identifies McDonough County inmate who died in altercation
Mendon home destroyed by fire.
Mendon home destroyed by fire
Fire at La Belle, Missouri, home
La Belle, Missouri, home destroyed by fire
Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency

Latest News

Travis Wiley in the courtroom Tuesday.
“She was a happy baby”: Three witnesses take stand in Wiley murder trial
Quincy Residents Urged to Keep Streets Leaf-Free
Quincy Residents Urged to Keep Streets Leaf-Free
WGEM News at Ten
Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner registration deadline approaching
WGEM News at Ten
Mendon home destroyed by fire