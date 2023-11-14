Coroner releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Coroner on Tuesday released the name of the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash on Friday.

According to Coroner Scott Graham, 58-year-old Damion G. Lane was pronounced dead at Blessing Hospital at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police stated Lane was traveling east on Chestnut around 3 p.m. Friday when it struck the pickup as its driver was turning at the 12th Street intersection.

According to police, the driver of the pickup was treated for non-serious injuries at the scene.

The intersection was shut down momentarily as the scene was cleared.

