High pressure is king today

QUINCY (WGEM) - A high pressure system is centered just to our east but it stretches over a large area, including us right here in the Tri-States. This high pressure is giving us clear skies this morning with southeasterly winds at about 5 - 10 mph. As for temperatures, those are starting off in the 30s and 40s. Due to that high pressure, another day of full sunshine is expected. Daytime highs will be above normal again today, in the mid 60s. Later this afternoon we could have a few wind gusts of 20 - 25 mph. By tonight, skies will turn mostly clear as some thin upper-level clouds pass overhead. Winds will be out of the south and lighter at about 5 - 10 mph. Nighttime lows will be similar to last night’s, ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.

High pressure will influence tomorrow’s forecast too. It will be another very sunny day but temperatures will be getting warmer as highs will hit into the upper 60s. (Getting close to 70°!) Normal highs for this time of year are in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at about 5 - 10 mph.

A cold front is expected to move through our area Thursday night/early Friday morning. This front will start to bring in cooler air, making it feel more like November.

