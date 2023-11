Hospital report: November 14, 2023

Deaths:

Larry E. Grimes, age 78, of Quincy, died on Nov. 9 in his home.

Clyde E. Gauley, a resident at the Illinois Veterans Home-Quincy, died on Nov. 9.

Verna Mae Flowerree, age 84, of Quincy, died on Nov. 12 at Good Samaritan Home.

Helen Ann “Annie” Garrett, age 76, of Encinitas, CA, formerly of Hannibal, died on Sept. 11 in her home.

Births:

Carson and Amanda Tortorige of Glennallen, AK, welcomed a girl.

Cody and Taylor Johnson of Green City, MO, welcomed a boy.

Calvin and Sadie Smith of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Bryan Christiansen and Sarah Lucey of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Stephen and Heather Hogenson of Hamilton, IL, welcomed a girl.

Bayleah Mathes and Austin Davis of Ewing, MO, welcomed a girl.

Megan Trantham and Cory Kiger of Center, MO, welcomed a girl.

Sabrina Folweiler and Garret Quinlin of New London, MO, welcomed a boy.

Jill Price and Joseph Cox of Monroe City, MO, welcomed a boy.

Shannon and Kaleb Hall of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Kaylee Clark and Mason Pagett of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Sabrina and Trent Mahaney of New London, MO, welcomed a girl.

Stevi and Adam Smith of Liberty, IL, welcomed a girl.

Alia and Chase Hawes of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Mercedes Reynolds and Cody Culp of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Paige and Dustin Miles of Palmyra welcomed a girl.

Jandele and Richard Maylee of Vandalia, MO, welcomed a girl.

Cara and Timothy Fessenden of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Jessyka and Matthews Humes of Palmyra welcomed a girl.

Pingping Wang and Nicholas Fregeau of Louisiana, MO, welcomed a girl.

Kassi and Cory Clermont of Hawk Point, MO, welcomed a girl.

Skie Tarvydas and John Hernandez of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Breanna Janssen and Jack Miller of Palmyra welcomed a boy.

Heaven Gates and Davis McCloud Jr. of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Holly and Chris Pikey of Center, MO, welcomed a son.

