Industrial Dryer Fire at Quincy Senior Center

Firefighters respond to industrial dryer fire at the Quincy Senior Center(WGEM News)
By Quentin Wells
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:42 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy firefighters say an industrial dryer in the Quincy Senior Center is a total loss, after catching fire Monday Night.

Quincy firefighters responded to a call at about 8:10 p.m., and entered the Senior Center’s basement, discovering that the fire had been extinguished by a sprinkler system. Firefighters on scene helped to stop the flow of water, and squeegee it into a drain. The laundry room, south hallway, and kitchen in the basement sustained water damage to the floor.

They say the dryer contained mop heads and rags which had previously been soaked in a cleaning solution.

Fire Chief Bernard Vahlkamp says that fires like this are an essential reminder that sprinklers, especially residential ones, save lives.

