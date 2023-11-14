John Wood enrollment numbers up

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s more students at community colleges across Illinois according to figures from the Illinois Community College Board which find 2023 fall enrollment is up an average of almost six percent.

Those at John Wood Community College said their 2023 fall enrollment is up almost nine percent.

Director of Admissions Kristen Ritterbusch said they have 146 more students enrolled this year than last year. She said the growth comes from more students in their Workforce Development Center, in their healthcare and truck driving programs; along with returning students, first time students, and even dual credit students. She said they’ve seen an increasing number of dual credit students as many look to get ahead in their college education while in high school.

“We know that families and students want to get started with their college credits, but cost is a barrier to that so we have created scholarships and we also got some grants to help students pay for that so that they can get started early,” Ritterbusch said.

She said returning students also make up a good chunk of their enrollment..

Sophomore Nicole Cooley said she chose John Wood Community College because she wanted to live close to home. She said finances also played a role in choosing which school to attend. She said enrolling in John Wood helped her decide what she wanted to major in.

“I was not quite ready to say, ‘I want to do one thing for the rest of my life’ and through taking a variety of classes here at John Wood I have decided to go in a science route and I am graduating this year with an associates in science,” Cooley said.

Cooley said she plans to study to become a veterinarian. She said going to community college helped give her to confidence to pursue the degree after community college.

Ritterbusch said a larger enrollment benefits the community because it puts skilled people into the workforce which helps the local economy.

