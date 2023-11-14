Quincy Notre Dame announces live-stream sports network service

QND Raiders Play Host To West Hancock At "The Pit"
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials with the Quincy Notre Dame Athletic Department announced Tuesday they will be streaming QND games with their new network service.

Officials said that the launch of the Raider Sports Network will begin streaming this season’s basketball games.

“We simply felt like the time was right for us to create an athletic streaming option within QND,” said QND Athletic Director Bill Connell. “We have found the right mix and we were lucky enough for a few key sponsors to share in our vision.”

The Raider Sports Network will begin with the 2023-24 QND Varsity boy’s and girl’s basketball seasons. Eric Ervin will be the voice of the Raiders for the network.

Home basketball games in The Pit will be Live steamed and include video and audio coverage by Ervin. Away games will include live audio coverage only.

Fans can access the network at the following link: QNDLive.org.

“We are excited to get this going and give our fans the opportunity to cheer on the Raiders,” said Connell. “We do anticipate some flexibility as we find our footing, but we look forward to this new venture and the potential to grow the network in the future.”

The QND girls’ basketball team starts their season on Thursday at Hardin-Calhoun, and the boy’s team begins on Nov. 24 at home.

