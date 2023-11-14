Quincy Residents Urged to Keep Streets Leaf-Free

QUINCY (WGEM) -As the autumn leaves paint the streets with vibrant hues, the City of Quincy is issuing a gentle reminder to residents: refrain from raking or blowing leaves and grass into the streets. This simple act, which may seem innocuous, is against city code and could have repercussions for the city’s infrastructure, particularly the sewer and drainage systems.

John Schafer, the Superintendent of Sanitation in Quincy, emphasizes the importance of responsible leaf management. “Clean up in front of your house instead of blowing leaves into the street. They can pick them up off the street, keep them off the curb line in front of their house. We will be beginning to start picking up leaves fairly soon, sweeping along the streets and curbs. We’ll commence this probably after Thanksgiving,” said Schafer.

The older parts of town, Schafer explains, often have combination sewers, where sanitary and storm sewers are interconnected. Accumulation of leaves in these sewers can lead to blockages, causing backups in homes and other complications. The city is keen to avoid such scenarios, urging residents to be mindful of their leaf disposal practices.

“We just don’t want that kind of thing to happen,” Schafer added.

To facilitate proper leaf disposal, Quincy will be providing curbside pick-up services until December 15th. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this service before winter hours resume. After December 15th, the city will transition to winter operations, focusing on other essential tasks.

This initiative is a collective effort to maintain the cleanliness and functionality of Quincy’s streets while safeguarding the integrity of the sewer and drainage systems. The city appreciates residents’ cooperation in ensuring a smooth transition into the winter season, preserving the charm and functionality of Quincy’s neighborhoods.

