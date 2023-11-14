Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner registration deadline approaching

QUINCY (WGEM) - The deadline for the free Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner is approaching.

Officials recommend making a reservation for 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. slot, but walk-ins are also welcome. The deadline to make a reservation is Friday, Nov. 17.

Officials said residents wanting a delivery will need to provide their name, number of meals and address.

Thanksgiving food will be served at The Kroc Center in Quincy on Thanksgiving Day

The Salvation Army will be accepting donations of prepackaged baked goods from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Nov. 22.

To make a reservation or schedule a delivery, contact Tina Lewis at 217-231-5626.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.