Travis Wiley murder trial underway

QUINCY (WGEM) - The murder trial for 35-year-old Travis Wiley, who is accused of shaking to death an infant, began just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning with special prosecutor Jon Barnard’s opening statement.

The prosecution’s opening statement

On the morning of Jan. 20, 2018, Barnard said Christina Dunford kissed her daughter, Airyana, and left for work, leaving her with Travis Wiley, who was living with her at the time, at her home on 718 Kentucky in Quincy. Wiley had been dating Dunsford for roughly two months.

Some hours later, Wiley called his girlfriend, saying that the infant, who was 2 months and 3 weeks old, was not breathing. Claiming he couldn’t get through to 911, Dunsford called 911 and then raced home.

Barnard said she was distraught upon arrival. She went into the apartment, picked up her daughter, and brought her outside to first responders, who performed CPR and mechanical ventilation. The infant was later transferred from Blessing Hospital to Cardinal Glennon in St. Louis.

Based on doctors’ early evaluations in St. Louis, Barnard said they could only tell that the infant had a lack of blood flow and a lack of oxygen and that there weren’t any underlying conditions such as an illness.

Barnard said Wiley claimed that he gave her a bottle, placed her in a Rock n’ Play, laid on the couch for a nap, and woke up to find the infant not breathing.

Medical examinations found that the infant was brain dead, life support was discontinued and she was pronounced dead around 10 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Barnard said an autopsy the next morning revealed head trauma. Medical reports revealed several months later that the infant died of a closed head injury. He said multiple doctors will testify in this trial.

Later in Barnard’s opening statement, he said cell phone history revealed that there were 13 internet connections on Wiley’s phone at the exact time he said he was napping, including outgoing text messages.

At 2:30 p.m., six phone calls were made in a matter of 10 minutes. Some to Dunford and some to his former girlfriend. Barnard said search history reveals that Wiley read a news article entailing the death of a 3-year-old just before making calls.

Later, Barnard said a woman wore a secret recording device while talking to Wiley several months later. “Where I’m going there is no extradition,” Wiley said in one recording. “I’ve got to get out of this town.” Quincy Police detectives were listening close by during the conversation.

Wiley was arrested on June 29, 2018, and was again interviewed by detectives, recounting his side of the story. Barnard said detectives confronted Wiley, saying that Wiley’s phone records prove otherwise. Wiley responded, “Phones do stuff on their own all the time.” After more questions from detectives, Barnard said Wiley replied in the same way several more times.

Public Defender Todd Nelson’s opening statement

Adams County Public Defender Todd Nelson’s opening statement lasted around 15 minutes. Nelson confirmed that his client, Travis Wiley, was the only one caring for infant Arianna Hoffman in the late morning and early afternoon of Jan. 20, 2018.

Nelson said this event was a nightmare to Dunford and a tragedy for the infant. Nelson said there were no external injuries to the infant, like bruising. In the days leading up to Jan. 20, Nelson said there was an instance of Airyana ceasing to breathe on her own and while under the care of her mother.

Nelson indicated that a medical witness would testify that Airyana died of natural causes. The court went into recess at 10:30 a.m. before the prosecution called its first witness.

“The female was screaming ‘Help my baby’ "

“The female was screaming ‘Help my baby’ "

Barnard’s first witness was Hamilton, Illinois, police officer Andrew Abbott. Abbott first worked in law enforcement as an Adams County correctional officer from 2014 to 2017, thereafter he became a Quincy police officer.

Abbott was dispatched to Dunford’s home in the early afternoon of Jan. 20, 2018. Abbott said when he arrived, he was approached outside of the apartment building by a male and a female, the infant’s mother and Travis Wiley. He then began to perform CPR. The Quincy Fire Department arrived on the scene minutes later, taking over medical procedures.

“She was the same from when I first observed her and when the fire department took over,” Abbott said about the infant’s condition. Abbott said Wiley began to give him information about what had happened, saying that Wiley claimed he took a nap and woke up to Airyana not breathing. He said Wiley claims he called 911, and the phone rang two or three times and then called Dunford.

Abbott testified that he took pictures of the apartment at 718 Kentucky.

Nelson asked one question of Abbott, confirming that Wiley said he laid down Arianna for a nap around 1:30 p.m. Abbott was released from his subpoena.

The prosecution’s second witness

Quincy Police Detective Jessica Hollensteiner was the second witness called by prosecutor Jon Barnard. Hollensteiner arrived after 2 p.m. to Dunford’s home where she talked with Travis Wiley.

She said Wiley told her that he laid down Airyana for a nap, and when he woke up, she was blue in color and not breathing.

Nelson inquired about Hollensteiner asking if Wiley had called anyone else but 911 or his girlfriend, Christina Dunford. Hollensteiner said he did not. Barnard redirected with clarifying a previous question. “Did he call anyone else before he called 911,” Barnard asked.

“No he did not,” Hollensteiner said.

