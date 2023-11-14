Warm November about to end

Friday is the beginning of more typical November temperatures. (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We’re going to be able to squeak out another couple of days were temperatures top out on the warm side near 70 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday. Then we will have a cold front that swings down through the region on Friday and that will knock temperatures down to near or below seasonable norms for this time of year in the low 50s. Temperatures try to rebound on both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper-50s but after that it looks as if we can say goodbye to our exceptionally warm start that we had to the month of November. The cold front that swings through on Friday does not look as if it will have enough moisture ahead of it to bring us any real rain. Right now, the best chance for rain looks as if it will be early next week in the Monday or Tuesday timeframe. Even those chances of rain do not look that significant. If the low-pressure track that we have on the forecast models continues in its current fashion, measurable precipitation will stay south of the region on Monday and Tuesday. What looks very certain is, after Thursday temperatures through the end of the month will be ranging near or below normal. Say goodbye to the warm temps!

Breezy conditions will develop Thursday and Friday (Brian Inman)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.