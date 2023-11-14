“We had no idea it was going to blow up the way it did”: Waiting game for result of Judge Adrian hearings

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s now a waiting game to see whether or not the Adams County judge who overturned his own guilty verdict in a sexual assault case bench trial almost two years ago will face removal or other sanctions.

Hearings for Judge Robert Adrian concluded last Wednesday in Chicago after two days of testimony in front of the Illinois Courts Commissions, which rules on complaints against judges in the state and which has the power to remove, suspend or reprimand them.

In Oct. 2021, Adrian found then 18-year-old Drew Clinton guilty of sexually assaulting then 16-year-old Cameron Vaughan, of Quincy, at a graduation party roughly five months before.

During a sentence hearing the following January, Adrian reversed his decision.

Five months later in June, 2022, the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board filed a complaint against Adrian. The complaint charges Adrian with willful misconduct in office, conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice and conduct that brings the judicial office into disrepute.

As reported by the Associated Press, Adrian and his attorney maintained that his reversal was based on the evidence in the case and not an effort to “thwart the law.”

Adrian declined to comment on camera, but in a phone interview said that he stands with his decision, and that his decision, again, was based on the evidence. He quoted the Book of Micah, saying that “God requires three things of his people. To do justice, to love kindness and to walk humbly with him,” which Adrian said he’d continue to do.

Quincy Area Network Against Domestic Abuse (QUANADA) CEO Megan Duesterhaus attended both hearings last week. She said this case speaks volumes to all survivors.

“It was good to sort of see that process play out and to know that there is some mechanism in place where we can take concerns about judges to a higher level,” Duesterhaus said.

Duesterhaus said when she first learned of the verdict being overturned, she was outraged. She hopes the ICC will remove Adrian from the bench.

“I think survivors need to know, and they need to be reassured that this is not the kind of treatment that they should expect from the criminal justice system when they come forward and make a report of sexual assault,” Duesterhaus said.

Exactly one week ago Monday, Vaughan, now 18-years-old, boarded the train to Chicago with similar thoughts. Now, she’s back home in Joplin, Missouri.

“We had no idea it was going to blow up the way it did, we were really expecting it to maybe get to St. Louis and within a couple of days it had reached everywhere,” Vaughan said.

The complaint also alleged Adrian retaliated against a prosecutor working on a different case by telling him to get out of the courtroom because he liked a Facebook post that was critical of Adrian in the days following the judge’s decision to reverse his own verdict.

Court commissioners must now weigh all of the evidence in deciding whether Adrian will be disciplined, which may take several weeks or months.

