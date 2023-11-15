4th Quincy man arrested in North Bottom Road burglary investigation

Jamar Washington
Jamar Washington(ACS)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Police have arrested the fourth Quincy man as part of an investigation into a burglary in the 4300 block of North Bottom Road.

Jamar Washington, 27, of Quincy, was charged with residential burglary and possession of stolen property.

Washington was lodged in the Adams County jail.

Earlier this month police said they arrested Tynell R. Washington, 39, of Quincy, Ashton T. Summers, 19, of Quincy, and Shawn D Johnson, 39, of Quincy, also in connection with the burglary.

Police said they were dispatched at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5 to the 4300 block of North Bottom Road for a burglary.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police identified multiple suspects.

Jamar Washington is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 21.

RELATED: Three arrested for residential burglary, gun charges; six firearms recovered

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
The hearings concluded last Wednesday, but it could take weeks or even months to find out if...
“We had no idea it was going to blow up the way it did”: Waiting game for result of Judge Adrian hearings
Darrell J. Hocker
Coroner identifies McDonough County inmate who died in altercation
Wiley sits in the courtroom Tuesday with Public Defender Todd Nelson.
“She was a happy baby”: Six witnesses conclude day 1 of testimony in Wiley murder trial
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

William F. Dees
Quincy man arrested for criminal sexual assault that occurred in 2021
Travis Wiley on day number two.
Day two of Travis Wiley murder trial underway
WGEM News at Ten
Quincy firefighters remind of burning regulations, fire safety
WGEM News at Six
Coroner releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash