4th Quincy man arrested in North Bottom Road burglary investigation

QUINCY (WGEM) - Police have arrested the fourth Quincy man as part of an investigation into a burglary in the 4300 block of North Bottom Road.

Jamar Washington, 27, of Quincy, was charged with residential burglary and possession of stolen property.

Washington was lodged in the Adams County jail.

Earlier this month police said they arrested Tynell R. Washington, 39, of Quincy, Ashton T. Summers, 19, of Quincy, and Shawn D Johnson, 39, of Quincy, also in connection with the burglary.

Police said they were dispatched at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5 to the 4300 block of North Bottom Road for a burglary.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police identified multiple suspects.

Jamar Washington is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 21.

