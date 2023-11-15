Adams County Christmas tree farm prepares to open for the holiday season

LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) - With the holidays fast approaching, Mathews Christmas Tree and Wreaths in Liberty, Illinois, will open for the holiday season on Nov. 18.

Operating hours during the holiday season will be from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

A wide selection of trees including Fraser fir, Douglas fir, Balsam, Scotch pine, and White pine will be available over the next several weeks.

Returning this year will be “Choose and Cut” trees, where you can cut your own Christmas tree.

There is a tiered price scale for this year’s Christmas trees.

The “choose and cut” variety cost $35 and all pines cost $40.

Fir trees between 6 and 7.5 feet tall cost $50 and firs between 7.5 and 8.5 feet tall cost $70.

Firs between 8.5 and 10 feet cost $85 and firs between 10 and 11 feet cost $135.

Firs between 11 and 12 feet tall cost $150 and firs greater than 12 feet tall cost $175.

The business has been running for decades, and according to Greg Mathews, Mathews Christmas Trees and Wreaths Owner, families have started holiday traditions to come buy their Christmas trees.

“They tell us, ‘Well, we’ve been out for 9 seasons now, straight.’ They’d come out with little kids that they used to hold in their arms, and now the kids are walking around helping them decide what trees to get,” said Mathews. “That is fun, you know, it’s a family tradition that we try to build on, here.”

Mathews mentioned that once you take a tree home, it’s important to take proper safety precautions.

“If you’re still using older lights, you want to make sure that you watch that because they get really hot, and they have a tendency to cause fire,” said Mathews. “Having your tree close to a register to where warm, dry air is blowing through it, it dries the tree out and makes it more of a fire hazard.”

The tree farm is quite popular, and officials expect the several hundred Christmas tree supplies to be completely sold out by the second week of December.

