Adams County Christmas tree farm prepares to open for the holiday season

By Kyle Eck
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) - With the holidays fast approaching, Mathews Christmas Tree and Wreaths in Liberty, Illinois, will open for the holiday season on Nov. 18.

Operating hours during the holiday season will be from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

A wide selection of trees including Fraser fir, Douglas fir, Balsam, Scotch pine, and White pine will be available over the next several weeks.

Returning this year will be “Choose and Cut” trees, where you can cut your own Christmas tree.

There is a tiered price scale for this year’s Christmas trees.

The “choose and cut” variety cost $35 and all pines cost $40.

Fir trees between 6 and 7.5 feet tall cost $50 and firs between 7.5 and 8.5 feet tall cost $70.

Firs between 8.5 and 10 feet cost $85 and firs between 10 and 11 feet cost $135.

Firs between 11 and 12 feet tall cost $150 and firs greater than 12 feet tall cost $175.

The business has been running for decades, and according to Greg Mathews, Mathews Christmas Trees and Wreaths Owner, families have started holiday traditions to come buy their Christmas trees.

“They tell us, ‘Well, we’ve been out for 9 seasons now, straight.’ They’d come out with little kids that they used to hold in their arms, and now the kids are walking around helping them decide what trees to get,” said Mathews. “That is fun, you know, it’s a family tradition that we try to build on, here.”

Mathews mentioned that once you take a tree home, it’s important to take proper safety precautions.

“If you’re still using older lights, you want to make sure that you watch that because they get really hot, and they have a tendency to cause fire,” said Mathews. “Having your tree close to a register to where warm, dry air is blowing through it, it dries the tree out and makes it more of a fire hazard.”

The tree farm is quite popular, and officials expect the several hundred Christmas tree supplies to be completely sold out by the second week of December.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
The hearings concluded last Wednesday, but it could take weeks or even months to find out if...
“We had no idea it was going to blow up the way it did”: Waiting game for result of Judge Adrian hearings
Darrell J. Hocker
Coroner identifies McDonough County inmate who died in altercation
Wiley sits in the courtroom Tuesday with Public Defender Todd Nelson.
“She was a happy baby”: Seven witnesses conclude day 1 of testimony in Wiley murder trial
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Adams County Christmas tree farm prepares to open for the holiday season
The project was funded through a $100K grant.
Sodalis Nature Preserve getting new shelter
Cell phone history and autopsy results
Day 2 of Wiley murder trial
Here comes the cold air
Say hello to cooler temps
Quincy University to Host History Presentation: “JFK After 60 Years”
Quincy University to Host History Presentation: “JFK After 60 Years”