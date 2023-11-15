Day two of Travis Wiley murder trial underway

Travis Wiley on day number two.
Travis Wiley on day number two.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - Day two of testimony in the murder trial for 35-year-old Travis Wiley, who is charged in connection to the death of Airyana Hoffman on Jan. 20, 2018, who was just under three months old at the time, began just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Cell phone data extraction

Special prosecutor Jon Barnard first called Quincy Police Sgt. Nick Eddy. Eddy was the prosecution’s eighth witness. His testimony began with an in-depth look at Eddy’s proficiency in cell phone data extraction, how he was trained, and what type of equipment is used to perform those extractions.

Eddy was first trained in data extractions in 2018 and then recertified a few years later. Eddy said he was asked by QPD Det. Kevin Taute to perform a data extraction of Wiley’s cell phone on Jan. 23, 2018. Eddy said he performed several extractions where the data was transferred to software onto a computer and then onto a DVD. The data revealed cell phone search history and call history.

Eddy evaluated data specifically from the phone that was created on Jan. 20, 2018, between the hours of 11:15 a.m. and 2:14 p.m. An objection was raised by Public Defender Todd Nelson, claiming hearsay. Out of the presence of the jury, Barnard agreed that a certain piece of evidence was, in fact, hearsay but defended himself.

“I am not going to ask the witness what those contacts were or who they were to,” Barnard said regarding the content of the cell phone data. “My relevance is simply to establish that they were made during that time period.”

Judge Michael Atterberry sustained Nelson’s objection, pending further foundation by Barnard. The court went into a 10-minute recess.

WGEM will continue adding more updates to the story during the trial.

Wiley sits in the courtroom Tuesday with Public Defender Todd Nelson.
