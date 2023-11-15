Monroe City Thanksgiving tradition brings hundreds together

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Thanksgiving may be about a week away, but that did not stop a Tri-State community from celebrating a little early.

The Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center held its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday.

The event, which is among the center’s largest of the year, sees hundreds of residents gather together for food, fun and fellowship.

The menu featured traditional Thanksgiving favorites such as turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and, of course, pumpkin pie among other items.

Board president Buz Shaver said this tradition is special because it helps everyone reconnect.

“I think it kind of brings the community together, a big meal like this. They enjoy visiting and telling stories, some of these folks don’t get out every day but they make that extra effort to come out for the Thanksgiving meal because it is such a big deal and there are so many faces that they get to see,” Shaver said.

Volunteers started preparation work at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

At one point, the dining area was completely full, with a carry-out line down the street.

He said it takes a team to make the effort come together.

“The community always comes together and does a great job. The staff that we have here, they’re just spot on with everything so we’re really blessed but none of this could happen without the community volunteers as well as our great staff,” Shaver said.

The date is already set for the next big meal, the Christmas Dinner.

That will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 13.

The cost is $8 for each person under the age of 60, and $5 per person over the age of 60.

