Noticeably warmer today & tomorrow, before cold front arrives

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is another chilly morning, but temperatures are similar to yesterday morning in the 30s and 40s. Winds are flowing in from the south/southwest at about 5 -10 mph. With clear skies, it is another beautiful start to the day. The large area of high pressure that gave us abundant sunshine yesterday continues to drift over the east coast. With it still stretching towards us though, it will be the main forecast influencer yet again. Therefore, we will have plentiful sunshine through the day. By later this evening, some thin upper-level clouds will start to arrive. Those will probably come in unnoticed though, as they do not block out the sunlight. The sunshine and southerly winds will lead to noticeably warmer temperatures. Most will see highs in the upper 60s, but a few locations, such as Hannibal, may reach 70°. By tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with those thin upper-level clouds overhead. Lows will not be as chilly, as nighttime temperatures will range from the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be another warm day for November. Highs will once again reach into the upper 60s. We will start off the day with sunshine. Then into the afternoon hours, thin upper-level clouds will start to arrive. More clouds will continue to increase into our area through the rest of the day, ahead of the approaching cold front. Winds will be out of the south and it will be breezy. We are looking for wind gusts of 20 - 30 mph. By tomorrow night, the anticipated cold front will swing through our region. As it comes through we are not really looking at a good rain chance. However, it may be able to squeeze out some sprinkles. Behind the front, cooler air will start to filter into the Tri-States. We are looking for a midnight high on Friday of about 59°. That would happen just after midnight and then slowly temperatures will fall through the rest of the day. Later that night, lows will be in the upper 20s. Highs on Saturday will feel more like November, in the mid 50s.

