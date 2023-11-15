Noticeably warmer today & tomorrow, before cold front arrives

If you are heading out to support the United Way of Adams County tonight for dinner, it will be...
If you are heading out to support the United Way of Adams County tonight for dinner, it will be a beautiful evening.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is another chilly morning, but temperatures are similar to yesterday morning in the 30s and 40s. Winds are flowing in from the south/southwest at about 5 -10 mph. With clear skies, it is another beautiful start to the day. The large area of high pressure that gave us abundant sunshine yesterday continues to drift over the east coast. With it still stretching towards us though, it will be the main forecast influencer yet again. Therefore, we will have plentiful sunshine through the day. By later this evening, some thin upper-level clouds will start to arrive. Those will probably come in unnoticed though, as they do not block out the sunlight. The sunshine and southerly winds will lead to noticeably warmer temperatures. Most will see highs in the upper 60s, but a few locations, such as Hannibal, may reach 70°. By tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with those thin upper-level clouds overhead. Lows will not be as chilly, as nighttime temperatures will range from the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be another warm day for November. Highs will once again reach into the upper 60s. We will start off the day with sunshine. Then into the afternoon hours, thin upper-level clouds will start to arrive. More clouds will continue to increase into our area through the rest of the day, ahead of the approaching cold front. Winds will be out of the south and it will be breezy. We are looking for wind gusts of 20 - 30 mph. By tomorrow night, the anticipated cold front will swing through our region. As it comes through we are not really looking at a good rain chance. However, it may be able to squeeze out some sprinkles. Behind the front, cooler air will start to filter into the Tri-States. We are looking for a midnight high on Friday of about 59°. That would happen just after midnight and then slowly temperatures will fall through the rest of the day. Later that night, lows will be in the upper 20s. Highs on Saturday will feel more like November, in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
The hearings concluded last Wednesday, but it could take weeks or even months to find out if...
“We had no idea it was going to blow up the way it did”: Waiting game for result of Judge Adrian hearings
Darrell J. Hocker
Coroner identifies McDonough County inmate who died in altercation
Wiley sits in the courtroom Tuesday with Public Defender Todd Nelson.
“She was a happy baby”: Six witnesses conclude day 1 of testimony in Wiley murder trial
Firefighters respond to industrial dryer fire at the Quincy Senior Center
Industrial Dryer Fire at Quincy Senior Center

Latest News

Friday is the beginning of more typical November temperatures.
Warm November about to end
WGEM EVENING WEATHER 11 14 2023
Another day of full sunshine is expected due to an nearby area of high pressure.
High pressure is king today
We are seeing a weather pattern that is keeping the Jetstream north of the region.
Our warm November will continue