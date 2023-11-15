Portion of North 12th Street in Quincy temporarily closed

FILE - Road closure
FILE - Road closure(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - City officials reported Wednesday morning that North 12th Street between Spruce and Sycamore streets had been closed.

Officials stated the closure was to allow for emergency repair of a water line.

Officials expect the road to reopen by 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials stated drivers should use alternate routes and extreme caution in the area.

