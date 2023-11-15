Quincy man arrested for criminal sexual assault that occurred in 2021

William F. Dees
William F. Dees(Quincy Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police on Wednesday reported the arrest of a 33-year-old Quincy man for criminal sexual assault.

Police stated William F. Dees was arrested Tuesday following the investigation into the report of possible sexual abuse of a juvenile that occurred in 2021.

Police stated as part of the investigation, a juvenile was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.

Dees was lodged in the Adams County Jail pending a detention hearing.

