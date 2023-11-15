Quincy University to Host History Presentation: “JFK After 60 Years”

QUINCY (WGEM) -In commemoration of the sixty-year anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Quincy University’s history department is set to host a special presentation titled “JFK After 60 Years: A Look at John F. Kennedy and his Presidency Sixty Years after his Assassination.” The event, featuring Justin Coffey, PhD, the Fr. Aaron Pembleton Endowed Chair in History, will take place at 7 pm on November 15 in Francis Hall, Room 334, on QU’s main campus at 1800 College Avenue.

The presentation aims to delve into the evolving perspectives on President Kennedy within both historical analysis and popular culture. Dr. Justin Coffey will address crucial issues surrounding how JFK and his presidency have been perceived over time, exploring how new evidence and historical crises have shaped the understanding of his legacy.

Dr. Coffey expressed his thoughts on the significance of President Kennedy’s enduring impact, stating, “<There is a belief that if JFK lived, maybe things would have turned out differently. Maybe so much of the trauma in the 1960s, so much of the division wouldn’t have happened. JFK really represented hope; he inspired so many young people in particular. And it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative. We are hoping you attend and get a balanced, objective view about what JFK’s assassination meant for America.>”

The presentation is open to the public, offering an insightful opportunity for attendees to gain a deeper understanding of the historical context surrounding President Kennedy’s legacy. Quincy University, founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, continues to uphold its commitment to providing quality education that integrates practical experience and Franciscan values.

For those seeking a comprehensive exploration of JFK’s impact and the subsequent historical shifts, this presentation promises to offer a nuanced perspective that transcends political affiliations. The university encourages attendees from all walks of life to participate in this educational event that reflects Quincy University’s dedication to fostering knowledge, critical thinking, and a deeper understanding of history.

