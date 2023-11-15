Sodalis Nature Preserve getting new shelter

By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There is a new addition to Sodalis Nature Preserve that will soon be available for rent.

A shelter has been built at the entrance of the trail, with picnic tables and stone columns to soon follow.

Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation said she’s excited to add this to the area.

“Sodalis Nature Preserve is really a popular place for walking, riding your bike, scooters... so this shelter will be very popular for picnics, we have nature programs here, night hikes... and I know people are going to like using it,” Richards said.

She said the stone columns will be done to make the shelter look similar to those found on state parks.

The project was funded through a $100,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

“We work with the Missouri Department of Conservation very closely on a lot of things like our lake in Huckleberry Park, things like this, they help us with our night hikes and nature programs, so we really appreciate the grant,” Richards said.

The shelter should be available for rent by March of 2024.

Despite the shelter not being open yet, there are still activities planned at the nature preserve like the upcoming Run Run Rudolph 5K planned for Thanksgiving morning and an upcoming bat census.

The Sodalis Nature Trail will remain open throughout the winter for residents to use.

Richards said, contrary to some reports, the Highway 79 construction work should not impact the Sodalis Nature Preserve or the Sodalis Nature Trail.

