Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 16, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Andrew Allen
Briggs Schaefer
Mary Yarbrough
Rachelle Goodwin
Stacey Mettemeyer
Jason Siegworth
Jenny Malone
Hunter Wagner
Luann Brown
Allen Flynn
Justis Hogan
Brianne Miller
Eva Breckenkamp
Carla Green
Tom & Sharon Campbell
Bob and Terry Conlee
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.