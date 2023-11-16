Day 3 of Travis Wiley murder trial underway

Travis Wiley
Travis Wiley(H-W Photo/ | Matt Hopf)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - The third day of testimony in the murder trial for 35-year-old Travis Wiley, who is accused of shaking an infant to death on Jan. 20, 2018, began with another medical witness.

The prosecution’s last witness

Special prosecutor Jon Barnard called Dr. Channing Petrak, a child abuse pediatrician who is currently based out of Peoria.

After Barnard inquired about the doctor’s qualifications, Public Defender Todd Nelson did the same. After several questions, Nelson objected to Dr. Petrak being accepted as a qualified witness. He said this was because she had never completed a fellowship in child abuse pediatrics and because she failed her first-ever board exam test to become certified. Judge Michael Atterberry overruled the objection.

Barnard first questioned the ins and outs of abusive head trauma. Dr. Petrak said because an infant’s brain, in this case, Airyana Hoffman, who was just under 3-months-old at the time of her death, is not fully developed, it is soft and gelatinous compared to an adult’s brain. She said if the head is being moved around or bounced around, the brain will not move with the head, thus crashing against the skull.

Barnard asked Dr. Petrak what the most common sign of abusive head trauma was, and Petrak responded that subdural hemorrhage and retinal hemorrhage was the most common finding. The lack of an explanation for any of the injuries is how Dr. Petrak said she came to her diagnosis of abusive head trauma.

“There were no symptoms that were reported,” Dr. Petrak said. “Runny nose, cough. There was nothing in her lab studies that would have indicated infection.”

“The imaging wasn’t indicative of stroke,” she said.

“What kind of bleeding or damage did you see inside the brain,” Barnard later asked.

Petrak said there were subdurals noted, arachnoids noted and significant swelling.

“What is the most common cause of death in relation to head injuries for those under 2-years-old,” Barnard later asked.

“Abusive head trauma,” Petrak responded.

