Fort Madison Police still investigating two armed robberies

By Rose Lehner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Police Department is still investigating two robberies that happened within a month of each other.

On Nov. 7, there was an armed robbery at Hardee’s, located at 1431 Ave. H around 7:45 p.m. One month before, on Oct. 7, Dollar General, located at 429 Ave. H was also robbed around 9:08 p.m.

Detectives said they feel the two armed robberies are similar in nature and there’s a possibility the suspect is the same individual.

Since the robberies, officers have stepped up patrols at local businesses in the evenings to ensure it won’t happen again.

“Night shift officers are instructed to conduct business checks throughout the evening. That’s standard but also increased due to the severity of the crimes that have been occurring,” said Fort Madison Police Department Detective Supervisor Dakota Worley.

Detectives said over the next few days they’ll continue to follow up on the leads with both of the cases.

Although the suspect is still undetermined, they believe there’s only one suspect involved in each of the armed robberies.

Detectives said residents should use crime stoppers or contact The Fort Madison Police Department if they know or hear anything about the two armed robbery cases.

