Hoing, Fohey, Boden, and Becks Sign NLI’s to continue playing careers
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -Signings continue to take place throughout the Tri-States, and four more student athletes made their announcements official.
Emma Hoing (QND)-She will be attending Maryville for Volleyball
Taylor Fohey (QHS)-She will be attending McKendree for Basketball
Brooke Boden (QND)-She will be attending Lincoln Land Community College for Softball
Marah Becks (QND)-She will be attending Culver-Stockton for Softball
