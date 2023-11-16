Hoing, Fohey, Boden, and Becks Sign NLI’s to continue playing careers

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -Signings continue to take place throughout the Tri-States, and four more student athletes made their announcements official.

Emma Hoing (QND)-She will be attending Maryville for Volleyball

Taylor Fohey (QHS)-She will be attending McKendree for Basketball

Brooke Boden (QND)-She will be attending Lincoln Land Community College for Softball

Marah Becks (QND)-She will be attending Culver-Stockton for Softball

