Illinois unveils Monarch butterfly license plate

CHICAGO (WGEM) - The Monarch butterfly is Illinois’ state insect. Soon, drivers will be able to have it on their license plate.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the launch of the Monarch butterfly license plate Thursday at an event in Chicago.

He said the unveiling was years in the making after activists met the necessary requirements for the plate in 2018.

Proceeds from the new license plates will benefit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Roadside Monarch Habitat Fund.

“Together, we’re making good on a promise that will foster a culture of conservation that benefits the monarch, the environment, and our residents,” Giannoulias said.

The new license plate costs $25 on top of registration fees. It’s $23 for people who put down the $10 deposit necessary to make the specialty plate possible. People can order a monarch butterfly plate on the Illinois Secretary of State’s website.

