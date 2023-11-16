JWCC statue set to stand tall after renovation

Tomorrow, the John Wood statue will stand tall after a 3-week renovation of its ten ton...
Tomorrow, the John Wood statue will stand tall after a 3-week renovation of its ten ton foundation.
By Kyle Eck
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - Friday the John Wood statue will stand tall after a 3-week renovation of its ten-ton foundation.

According to External Relations Dean Tracy Orne, the reconstruction will help celebrate John Wood Community College’s golden anniversary and highlight the successes of the students and faculty there.

“Well, it really represents that the college is strong,” said Orne. “We just were recognized by the Aspen Institute and we’re in the top 10% of community colleges in the country, so it really is symbolic that today John Wood is standing strong again, and it shows us that the college is ready for what’s ahead.”

Orne also said that the statue means a lot to the college and that students are excited about its return.

“John Wood is the trailblazer of west-central Illinois and he inspires us every day when we walk in to pursue our career pathways, and our hopes and dreams,” said Orne. “So, students are excited that he’s back.”

As part of the college’s 50th anniversary, they will launch a Pathways to Promise scholarship drive and a trailblazer network.

