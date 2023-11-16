Last unseasonably warm day for the foreseeable future

By Whitney Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures this morning are not as chilly as the past couple of mornings. However, light jackets may still be needed as temperatures are mainly in the 40s. Winds are flowing in from the south at about 5 -10 mph under clear skies. We will start off the day with nice sunshine but gradually through the day we will have increasing clouds from the west. Wind speeds will increase through the day too. I am looking for sustained winds of 5 - 15 mph, with gusts possibly as high as 35 mph. Today will be the last unseasonably warm day for the foreseeable future. Highs will be able to hit into the upper 60s again. These highs are not record breaking, but well above normal for this time of year. Today is a transition day though, as we eye our next weather system. A low pressure system is developing over North Dakota this morning with a cold front behind it. The low pressure will track into Canada, while the cold front will swing through the Tri-States overnight tonight. The chance of rain with this front is pretty minimal, but it may squeeze out some sprinkles overnight. With the timing of the front, we are looking for a midnight high for tomorrow. Just after midnight, temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60°. Then, will fall into the 40s for the morning and first half of the afternoon. By late afternoon, with full sunshine, temperatures will rebound slightly to about 50°. Then, falling back into the 40s for the evening hours. Overnight lows that night will be much colder, in the 20s! Therefore, Saturday morning will be very chilly.

