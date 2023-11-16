Fatal house fire in Plymouth, Illinois

PLYMOUTH, Ill. (WGEM) - A person died Wednesday afternoon in a house fire in the village of Plymouth, Illinois.

A home at 103 East Marion St. in Plymouth, Illinois, caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters received the call around 3:42 p.m. Upon arrival firefighters found a deceased person in the home.

The name of the victim has not been released and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

