Fatal house fire in Plymouth, Illinois
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ill. (WGEM) - A person died Wednesday afternoon in a house fire in the village of Plymouth, Illinois.
A home at 103 East Marion St. in Plymouth, Illinois, caught fire Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters received the call around 3:42 p.m. Upon arrival firefighters found a deceased person in the home.
The name of the victim has not been released and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.