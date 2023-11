QUINCY (WGEM) -Quincy High girls basketball defeated Pleasant Plains to start the year off 2-0. Leading the way for the Blue Devils was (SR) Taylor Fohey with 16 points

Illini West defeated Macomb 30-23 in the Macomb Thanksgiving Tournament. Bomber’s Kylie Robinson led all scorers with 19 points

