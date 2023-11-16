Quincy Children’s Museum: Still under construction, fundraising efforts continue

QUINCY (WGEM) -As the Quincy Children’s Museum remains in the process of constructing its permanent home, the organization is actively pursuing its fundraising goal of $10 million. The funding is crucial for completing the construction of a dedicated space for the museum, providing a hub for educational and interactive exhibits for children in the community.

Despite progress in the infrastructure of the permanent location at 230 North 3rd Street in downtown Quincy, the museum is still working tirelessly to secure the necessary funds. The anticipated grand opening is expected to be approximately two to three years away.

Amy Peters, the Executive Director of Quincy Children’s Museum, expressed the museum’s commitment to community engagement and involvement in the ongoing project. “The Children’s Museum itself is being born with the community in mind. We’re trying to incorporate elements like agriculture and the rural landscape into our exhibits while also offering opportunities for community members to get involved by sponsoring exhibits and leaving their mark,” said Peters.

To facilitate ongoing activities during construction, the museum plans to move to another temporary location at the end of the year. The temporary venue, located at Quincy Town Center Pop-Up, will be operational through Christmas. After the first of the year, the museum will open at Washing Square, 115 North Fourth Street, and will continue to serve the community for at least the next two years.

While the museum remains dedicated to its long-term vision, fundraising efforts are ongoing. One such initiative is the Tinsel Town fundraiser scheduled for December 1st. The festive event promises live music, auctions, dancing, and merriment, providing an entertaining way for the community to contribute to the museum’s fundraising goal.

With the Children’s Museum aiming to create a space that reflects the community’s needs and interests, the ongoing construction and fundraising efforts underscore the dedication of Quincy residents to providing a dynamic and educational environment for children.

