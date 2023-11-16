Quincy plan to annex territories tabled indefinitely

QUINCY (WGEM) - A plan to expand the city of Quincy’s tax base is now on hold.

The city council tabled an ordinance this week that would’ve annexed territories on the north and south sides.

It would’ve annexed about a mile of land where Ameren power lines are located, including Columbus Road to Wismann Lane and from State Street to Harrison Street.

Planning & development director Chuck Bevelheimer supports the plan.

He says it would increase the city’s tax base, offset taxpayer costs and expand economic growth.

Finance committee chair and Fifth Ward Alderman Mike Rein tabled the ordinance after its third reading this past Monday.

Bevelheimer doesn’t agree with that plan.

“It just impacts the city’s ability to grow,” Bevelheimer said. “It essentially sends the message that the city’s growth is stymied by not being allowed to annex properties that are using our city services. The city funds our pensions through property taxes. Therefore, if our property tax base expands, the ability for us to pay the cost of our pensions as well as other costs, increases. It’s important that in order to keep our property tax levy low that more people are paying into the system. That’s how the system works.”

WGEM News made multiple calls to Alderman Rein and First Ward Alderman Eric Entrup who also serves on the finance committee.

However, those calls were not returned.

The ordinance was tabled indefinitely.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.