Quincy plan to annex territories tabled indefinitely

The Quincy City Council tabled an ordinance this week that would’ve annexed territories on the...
The Quincy City Council tabled an ordinance this week that would’ve annexed territories on the north and south sides.(Rajah Maples | Rajah Maples)
By Rajah Maples
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A plan to expand the city of Quincy’s tax base is now on hold.

The city council tabled an ordinance this week that would’ve annexed territories on the north and south sides.

It would’ve annexed about a mile of land where Ameren power lines are located, including Columbus Road to Wismann Lane and from State Street to Harrison Street.

Planning & development director Chuck Bevelheimer supports the plan.

He says it would increase the city’s tax base, offset taxpayer costs and expand economic growth.

Finance committee chair and Fifth Ward Alderman Mike Rein tabled the ordinance after its third reading this past Monday.

Bevelheimer doesn’t agree with that plan.

“It just impacts the city’s ability to grow,” Bevelheimer said. “It essentially sends the message that the city’s growth is stymied by not being allowed to annex properties that are using our city services. The city funds our pensions through property taxes. Therefore, if our property tax base expands, the ability for us to pay the cost of our pensions as well as other costs, increases. It’s important that in order to keep our property tax levy low that more people are paying into the system. That’s how the system works.”

WGEM News made multiple calls to Alderman Rein and First Ward Alderman Eric Entrup who also serves on the finance committee.

However, those calls were not returned.

The ordinance was tabled indefinitely.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Darrell J. Hocker
Coroner identifies McDonough County inmate who died in altercation
The hearings concluded last Wednesday, but it could take weeks or even months to find out if...
“We had no idea it was going to blow up the way it did”: Waiting game for result of Judge Adrian hearings
Wiley sits in the courtroom Tuesday with Public Defender Todd Nelson.
“She was a happy baby”: Seven witnesses conclude day 1 of testimony in Wiley murder trial
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Fatal house fire in Plymouth, Illinois
A new initiative called the Maternal Mortality Prevention Plan will be announced in the coming...
Missouri access to full-year of postpartum Medicaid benefits extended
Missouri’s Medicaid program is administered by MO HealthNet, which is headquartered in...
Missouri access to full-year of postpartum Medicaid benefits extended
The presentation aims to delve into the evolving perspectives on Kennedy.
QU to host history presentation: ‘JFK after 60 years’