QU announces Illinois tuition promise program

QUINCY (WGEM) - In an effort to alleviate the financial burden on aspiring college students and their families, Quincy University unveiled its Illinois Tuition Promise Program Thursday.

According to organizers, the initiative aims to make a private college education more accessible by covering 100% of tuition and books for eligible Illinois residents pursuing undergraduate degrees.

The program, slated to take effect in the 2024-2025 academic year, targets new students meeting specific criteria. To qualify, applicants must be Illinois residents, fulfill program enrollment requirements, submit the Free Application for Federal Financial Aid (FAFSA), and be eligible for both the Illinois Monetary Assistance Program (MAP) and the federal Pell Grant.

Brian McGee, PhD, President of Quincy University, expressed pride in the university’s commitment to supporting students during a time when concerns about college affordability are paramount. “Quincy University is proud to invest in the future of Illinois by making a private college education affordable for eligible state residents who are admitted to the University and demonstrate significant financial need as evidenced by the FAFSA,” said McGee.*

He emphasized the university’s dedication to ensuring that Illinois residents with modest incomes can earn a Quincy University bachelor’s degree without bearing the financial burden of tuition costs. The program is seen as a collaborative effort with the U.S. government and the State of Illinois to support students facing financial constraints.

Based on available census data, tens of thousands of students and families in Illinois are expected to qualify for Quincy University’s Illinois Tuition Promise Program.

The Tuition Promise Program is renewable for up to eight semesters of full-time study, contingent on the student maintaining enrollment for at least 15 credit hours per semester, maintaining good academic standing, and completing the FAFSA each year.

Tom Oliver, MLA, Vice President for Enrollment and Senior Director of Student Financial Services, highlighted the program’s significance in addressing concerns about college affordability. “Quincy University has stepped up to ensure that a high-quality education grounded in Franciscan values is within reach of bright students across our state regardless of economic circumstance,” said Oliver.

University officials stated the Illinois Tuition Promise Program aligns with Quincy University’s broader commitment to making high-quality education rooted in Catholic and Franciscan values accessible to all Illinois students. The university credits the program’s feasibility to the generosity of donors who have funded scholarships and made other financial contributions.

The complete details of the Illinois Tuition Promise Program will be available on the Quincy University financial aid website in December. Exclusions may apply for students enrolled in joint undergraduate degree programs, including nursing. The program is applicable only to students for whom Quincy University is the university of record.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.