Salvation Army kicks off Hannibal Christmas campaign

The Salvation Army kicked off their Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign in Hannibal Thursday...
The Salvation Army kicked off their Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign in Hannibal Thursday afternoon.
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The holiday spirit came to life Thursday afternoon in Hannibal as the Salvation Army kicked off its Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign.

Last Christmas season, the Salvation Army gave Christmas food boxes to 668 families and partnered with Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri to distribute more than 1,300 toys.

Cadet Donald Cooper, once a beneficiary of Salvation Army programs himself, said its important for people to give what they can as the money goes towards much more than just food and toys.

“We’re starting off our Christmas donation season where we’re trying to raise money for the community of Hannibal, specifically for our social services, our food pantry and our Pathway of Hope clients,” Cooper said.

He said that last program is getting a special focus this year.

“A big focus this year is our Pathway of Hope programs, so that is where our case workers come alongside our clients who are struggling with food security, utility assistance, and things of that nature,” Cooper said.

According to Cooper, the need for such assistance is higher this year in the Hannibal area with the cost of many things staying high.

The Christmas Campaign chairs for the 2023 season are Eddie and Tracy Lennox.

The goal for this year is to raise $122,000.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Christmas programs, especially bell ringing, in the Hannibal area is asked to call 217-231-5626 or sign up online.

