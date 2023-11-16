Sheriff identifies person found dead during Plymouth, Illinois, house fire

PLYMOUTH, Ill. (WGEM) - A woman who was found dead during a house fire in Plymouth, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

According to Hanock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, the person was 58-year-old Amy L. Aleshire.

Duffy stated an autopsy was conducted Friday and the preliminary results show Aleshire passed away of natural causes.

A home at 103 East Marion St. in Plymouth, Illinois, caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters received the call around 3:42 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a deceased person in the home and notified the sheriff’s office.

The Hancock County Coroner was then called to the scene along with an investigator from the Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office.

Duffy reported the fire remains under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

