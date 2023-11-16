Sheriff identifies person found dead during Plymouth, Illinois, house fire

The home was at 103 East Marion St.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ill. (WGEM) - A woman who was found dead during a house fire in Plymouth, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

According to Hanock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, the person was 58-year-old Amy L. Aleshire.

Duffy stated an autopsy was conducted Friday and the preliminary results show Aleshire passed away of natural causes.

A home at 103 East Marion St. in Plymouth, Illinois, caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters received the call around 3:42 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a deceased person in the home and notified the sheriff’s office.

The Hancock County Coroner was then called to the scene along with an investigator from the Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office.

Duffy reported the fire remains under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William F. Dees
Quincy man arrested for criminal sexual assault that occurred in 2021
Jamar Washington
4th Quincy man arrested in North Bottom Road burglary investigation
Coroner releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Person found dead during house fire in Plymouth, Illinois
Defendant Travis Wiley and defender Todd Nelson on second day of murder trial.
Cell phone history and autopsy results outline day 2 of Wiley murder trial

Latest News

The goal for this year is to raise $122,000.
Salvation Army kicks off Hannibal Christmas campaign
Tomorrow, the John Wood statue will stand tall after a 3-week renovation of its ten ton...
JWCC statue set to stand tall after renovation
In an effort to alleviate the financial burden on aspiring college students
QU announces Illinois tuition promise program
The home was at 103 East Marion St.
Sheriff identifies person found dead during Plymouth, Illinois, house fire
Medical witness says abuse head trauma caused infant’s death
Prosecution rests in Travis Wiley trial