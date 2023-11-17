Adams County Health Department hosts last car seat check of the year

The Adams County Health Department held their final seat check for the end of 2023.
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Health Department hosted a free car seat check for kids on Friday where parents and guardians learned the proper way to install a car seat.

The event was held at the Quincy Central Fire Station.

Certified technicians checked safety regulations regarding car seats. The CDC said 46 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly.

“What we wanna try to do is get a fitment between an inch side to side or front to back, and sometimes there not that tight,” said Quincy firefighter Lee Carpenter. “Just to let the community know that something like this is available and that they can come through and get it done on their availability.”

This event is a part of the Safe Kids of Adam County program. This was the last free inspection from the Adams County Health Department of the 2023 year.

