Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 17, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Doug Woodworth
Donnie Dill
Victoria Dry
Derek Scranton
Dr. Rodger Perry
Bryce Boone
Genessa Todd
Marion Thomas
Mary Lou Brennan
Larry Ferguson
Linda Smeitser
McKenzie Shrader
Brian Rowatt
Aaron Miller
Larry Spurgeon
Joseph Wenke
Savannah Sackman
ANNIVERSARIES
Mark and Debra Clark
Steve & Anne Barnett
Brian and Megan Stone
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.