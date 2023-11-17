Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 18, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Bailey Keller

Susie Wray

Kasen Smith

Skylar Utterback

Nancy Dacus

Ty Rhodes

Sophia Rose Leapley

Olivia Lockett

Sara Clark

Corbin Stambaugh

Bailey Keller

Diana DeHaven

Gretchen Thurman

Brian Lewton

Robert Scronce

Mike and Lori Conover

Dick and Mary Klesner

Kent & Selena Stegeman

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.