Cold front has moved through. Get ready for fall-like weather.

By Whitney Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The cold front we have been talking about for days has moved through early this morning. Daytime highs for the day have already occurred this morning. (Highs are usually reached in the late afternoon hours.) Highs ranged from the upper 50s to 60°. Once the cold front came through, cooler air started to arrive. Through the morning, temperatures will fall into the 40s. Later this afternoon temperatures will rebound slightly into the low 50s. The clouds associated with the front continue to clear out quickly, with ample sunshine for the day. Northwesterly winds will be breezy through the morning with gusts of 20 - 25 mph being possible. Then, as we go through the afternoon and evening, those winds will begin to die down. High pressure will be centered over our region tonight, leading to clear skies and light winds. This evening, temperatures will fall back into the 40s and then gradually into the 30s. However, overnight lows will be getting much colder in the mid to upper 20s.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are what we will have tomorrow morning too. If you are heading out early to run errands or get that walk in, be sure to bundle up. Through the day, winds will shift to the southwest at about 5 - 10 mph. We will have plentiful sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Very fall-like. It will still be a great afternoon to get any outdoor tasks done.

