Community Foundation hosts 26th annual philanthropy event, announces new updates

The foundation celebrated tonight by thanking everyone who has supported the foundation...
The foundation celebrated tonight by thanking everyone who has supported the foundation especially one person in particular, and announced two exciting updates for its future development.(WGEM)
By Rose Lehner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri celebrated its 26th Annual Friends of Philanthropy event. Its goal is to honor the individuals and groups who help the region grow.

The foundation celebrated tonight by thanking everyone who has supported the foundation especially one person in particular, and announced two exciting updates for its future development.

The community foundation honored a special woman Thursday night for gifting over 1 million dollars to their endowment fund.

The late Barbara McLean named the foundation as her IRA and trust beneficiary so that her money could go to improving the community.

Board members said McLean’s generosity only further proves how special she was.

“That shows us what her heart was in this gift she truly cared for others and wanted to leave that legacy,” said Community Foundation Board Chairman Lance Grady.

And members said that legacy will never be forgotten.

“How selfless that person is and the visionary that they are, and that’s how we’ll remember her,” Grady said.

The foundation also announced another exciting update, a new location in downtown Quincy.

“To have a space that we can call permanent and call our own is a dream come true,” said Community Foundation CEO Catherine Meckes.

The new location at 621 Vermont St. will give them more opportunities to work with people in the area.

“Host a lot of different types of meetings, collaboration, convening and working with different people,” Meckes said.

Foundation members said they are ready to make the move and push their mission forward.

“We’re excited to have non profits and professional advisors, and so many new neighbors downtown,” Meckes said.

The foundation will transition from its Maine street location to the new one on Vermont in Jan. 2024.

Foundation members said that McLean’s gift will make a huge impact on the twelve counties they serve.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William F. Dees
Quincy man arrested for criminal sexual assault that occurred in 2021
Person found dead during house fire in Plymouth, Illinois
Jamar Washington
4th Quincy man arrested in North Bottom Road burglary investigation
Coroner releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
The Quincy City Council tabled an ordinance this week that would’ve annexed territories on the...
Quincy plan to annex territories tabled indefinitely

Latest News

NextGen Under 30 is a leadership development and awards recognition program
Organization launching in Missouri aims to keep young professionals invested in state
There will be 1,801 plow trucks covering 1,177 routes across the stat
IDOT sees big salt stockpile heading into winter
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announces an additional $160 million in state spending to help with...
Gov. Pritzker announces an additional $160M to address state migrant crisis
The organization is actively pursuing its fundraising goal of $10 million.
Quincy Children’s Museum: Still under construction