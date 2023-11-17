Community Foundation hosts 26th annual philanthropy event, announces new updates

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri celebrated its 26th Annual Friends of Philanthropy event. Its goal is to honor the individuals and groups who help the region grow.

The foundation celebrated tonight by thanking everyone who has supported the foundation especially one person in particular, and announced two exciting updates for its future development.

The community foundation honored a special woman Thursday night for gifting over 1 million dollars to their endowment fund.

The late Barbara McLean named the foundation as her IRA and trust beneficiary so that her money could go to improving the community.

Board members said McLean’s generosity only further proves how special she was.

“That shows us what her heart was in this gift she truly cared for others and wanted to leave that legacy,” said Community Foundation Board Chairman Lance Grady.

And members said that legacy will never be forgotten.

“How selfless that person is and the visionary that they are, and that’s how we’ll remember her,” Grady said.

The foundation also announced another exciting update, a new location in downtown Quincy.

“To have a space that we can call permanent and call our own is a dream come true,” said Community Foundation CEO Catherine Meckes.

The new location at 621 Vermont St. will give them more opportunities to work with people in the area.

“Host a lot of different types of meetings, collaboration, convening and working with different people,” Meckes said.

Foundation members said they are ready to make the move and push their mission forward.

“We’re excited to have non profits and professional advisors, and so many new neighbors downtown,” Meckes said.

The foundation will transition from its Maine street location to the new one on Vermont in Jan. 2024.

Foundation members said that McLean’s gift will make a huge impact on the twelve counties they serve.

