FDA is screening US cinnamon imports after more kids are sickened by lead-tainted applesauce

Kids who may have eaten the products should be tested for lead levels, health officials said....
Kids who may have eaten the products should be tested for lead levels, health officials said. Children who have fallen ill reported headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and anemia, but often kids may show no symptoms.(Source: FDA)
By The Associated Press and JONEL ALECCIA AP Health Writer
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is screening imports of cinnamon from multiple countries for toxic lead contamination after growing reports of children who were sickened after eating pouches of applesauce and apple puree.

Cinnamon from a manufacturer in Ecuador is the “likely source” of high levels of lead found in recalled pouches of applesauce puree linked to illnesses in at least 34 children in 22 states, the FDA said Friday.

But the agency noted there have not been other reports of illness or elevated blood lead levels tied to the spice that’s popular in holiday baking.

The agency has not yet been able to collect and directly test samples of the cinnamon in the product. Import records show that WanaBana LLC of Coral Gables, Florida, received shipments of cinnamon apple fruit puree from Austrofood, a manufacturer in Ecuador.

One pouch of recalled WanaBana apple cinnamon puree collected from a Dollar Tree store was found to have lead levels more than 200 times higher than proposed FDA guidance would allow, officials said.

The agency does not regulate specific levels of heavy metals — including lead— in spices, said Joanne Slavin, a food science professor at the University of Minnesota.

Consumers should be aware that cinnamon may contain lead, she said, but the FDA’s release on Friday said there’s no indication that cinnamon products other than the applesauce puree are affected.

“I wouldn’t want to panic people and say if you put cinnamon in your pumpkin pie, you’re a bad grandma,” she said.

Illnesses linked to the pouches have been reported in children ages 1 to 3, with at least one child showing a blood lead level eight times higher than the level that raises concern, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

There’s no safe level of lead exposure, but the CDC uses a marker of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter to identify children with higher levels than most. The affected children’s blood lead levels ranged from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter.

The recalled fruit products include pouches of WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and Schnucks and Weis brand cinnamon applesauce. They were sold at the Dollar Tree, on Amazon and in other online outlets.

Kids who may have eaten the products should be tested for lead levels, health officials said. Children who have fallen ill reported headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and anemia, but often kids may show no symptoms.

Lead exposure can lead to serious learning, cognitive and behavior problems. Heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water or industrial processes, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found dead during house fire in Plymouth, Illinois
A small house in Plymouth Illinois caught fire.
Sheriff identifies person found dead during Plymouth, Illinois, house fire
a
All Grown Up: Aneyas Williams dominates on the football field for his family
The Quincy City Council tabled an ordinance this week that would’ve annexed territories on the...
Quincy plan to annex territories tabled indefinitely
Jeannie Trebisky says a dispute between neighbors over tree trimming led to a creepy and...
Neighbor put up ‘disturbing’ art display over tree trimming dispute, woman says

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP...
Union workers at Stellantis and Ford close to ratifying deals that would end lengthy labor disputes
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Prosecutors seek at least 40 years in prison for woman convicted of killing pro cyclist ‘Mo’ Wilson
FILE - The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday,...
Judge finds Voting Rights Act violation in North Dakota redistricting for two tribes