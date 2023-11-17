Food banks pushed to brink as they see ‘worst rate of hunger’ in years

FILE: According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen...
FILE: According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen in years and is a result of decades of economic inequality.(Maryland GovPics | Maryland GovPics / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As millions prepare for Thanksgiving feasts next week, food banks across the country say they’re getting pushed to the brink.

According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen in years and is a result of decades of economic inequality.

They say the level of need is so great, that it’s similar to past recessions as they try to serve more people with fewer resources.

More families are turning to food banks since pandemic-era aid ended earlier this year.

Inflation has squeezed the budgets of lower-income Americans. It’s also tightened the budgets of food banks, causing some to buy less food and scale back on services.

Peanut butter and jelly, tuna, macaroni and cheese, and non-refrigerated milk are among their top needs.

Food banks say you can help by donating money or non-perishable foods to local or neighborhood organizations, which usually have smaller budgets and fewer resources to begin with.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found dead during house fire in Plymouth, Illinois
A small house in Plymouth Illinois caught fire.
Sheriff identifies person found dead during Plymouth, Illinois, house fire
The Quincy City Council tabled an ordinance this week that would’ve annexed territories on the...
Quincy plan to annex territories tabled indefinitely
Jeannie Trebisky says a dispute between neighbors over tree trimming led to a creepy and...
Neighbor put up ‘disturbing’ art display over tree trimming dispute, woman says
Travis Wiley, accused of shaking infant to death in 2018.
Prosecution rests case in Wiley murder trial, medical witness says abuse head trauma caused infant’s death

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
Travis Wiley, accused of shaking infant to death.
“This was not a close call, this was abusive head trauma”: The prosecution’s closing argument
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
Ethics chairman launches a new bid to expel George Santos after a withering report on his conduct
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist ‘Mo’ Wilson faces life in prison at sentencing