Hospital report: November 17, 2023

Hospital Reports
Hospital Reports(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Paula F. Weathers, age 77, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 11 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

Dameon Gregory and Heaven Kensett-Victory of Warsaw welcomed a boy.

Ryan Currie and Virginia Stroud of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Blaike Umbarger and Haileigh Whitus of Burlington, IA and Lafayette, IN welcomed a boy.

Douglas and Erin Niemann of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found dead during house fire in Plymouth, Illinois
A small house in Plymouth Illinois caught fire.
Sheriff identifies person found dead during Plymouth, Illinois, house fire
The Quincy City Council tabled an ordinance this week that would’ve annexed territories on the...
Quincy plan to annex territories tabled indefinitely
Jeannie Trebisky says a dispute between neighbors over tree trimming led to a creepy and...
Neighbor put up ‘disturbing’ art display over tree trimming dispute, woman says
Travis Wiley, accused of shaking infant to death in 2018.
Prosecution rests case in Wiley murder trial, medical witness says abuse head trauma caused infant’s death

Latest News

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 18, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 17, 2023
Hospital Reports
Hospital report: November 16, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 16, 2023