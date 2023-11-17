Hospital report: November 17, 2023

Deaths:

Paula F. Weathers, age 77, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 11 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

Dameon Gregory and Heaven Kensett-Victory of Warsaw welcomed a boy.

Ryan Currie and Virginia Stroud of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Blaike Umbarger and Haileigh Whitus of Burlington, IA and Lafayette, IN welcomed a boy.

Douglas and Erin Niemann of Quincy welcomed a girl.

