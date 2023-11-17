Hospital report: November 17, 2023
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Deaths:
Paula F. Weathers, age 77, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 11 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Births:
Dameon Gregory and Heaven Kensett-Victory of Warsaw welcomed a boy.
Ryan Currie and Virginia Stroud of Quincy welcomed a girl.
Blaike Umbarger and Haileigh Whitus of Burlington, IA and Lafayette, IN welcomed a boy.
Douglas and Erin Niemann of Quincy welcomed a girl.
