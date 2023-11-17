K-9 Bane dies in line of duty; sheriff believes dog was strangled by suspect

A domestic violence suspect is accused of strangling and killing a police K-9 in Kansas. (Source: KWCH)
By Angela Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A police dog has died in the line of duty in Kansas this week.

According to the Wichita Police Department, a K-9 named Bane was killed on Thursday when tracking a suspect who went into a storm drain.

Wichita Police Department Lt. Aaron Moses said officers along with K-9 teams responded to a robbery and domestic violence call Thursday afternoon.

Officers located a 24-year-old suspect at the scene, but he ran into a creek and then into the storm drain, police said.

According to Moses, the man ended up barricading himself in the drain and refused to come out.

K-9 Bane was deployed and an altercation between the suspect and the canine occurred.

Sheriff Jeff Easter said it’s believed the suspect strangled Bane.

Multiple officers, along with two negotiators from the WPD crisis intervention team responded and eventually took the suspect into custody.

Moses said the 24-year-old suspect was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and is expected to be booked in jail once released from the hospital.

The sheriff said a necropsy will be performed on K-9 Bane to determine his cause of death.

Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect involved but said multiple charges are pending as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William F. Dees
Quincy man arrested for criminal sexual assault that occurred in 2021
Person found dead during house fire in Plymouth, Illinois
Jamar Washington
4th Quincy man arrested in North Bottom Road burglary investigation
Coroner releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
The Quincy City Council tabled an ordinance this week that would’ve annexed territories on the...
Quincy plan to annex territories tabled indefinitely

Latest News

(Source: CNN, POOL, KGO, KPIX, CAPITOL POLICE, SFPD, CALIFORNIA DMV, VICKI BEHRINGER)
DePape found guilty of attacking Pelosi's husband
The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, nearly 40 injured, some seriously
Casey McWhorter.
Alabama inmate executed for the shooting death of man in 1993 robbery
NextGen Under 30 is a leadership development and awards recognition program
Organization launching in Missouri aims to keep young professionals invested in state