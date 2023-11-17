USPS package rate adjustments to take effect Saturday

By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST
WASHINGTON D.C. (WGEM) - The United States Postal Service will roll out new rate adjustments for package delivery on Saturday as part of its previously announced changes for 2023.

Postal officials report that Priority Mail expenses will increase by an average of 1.5%. They stated this will especially impact zones 1 through 2, meaning those over a shorter distance.

While Priority Mail rates will increase, postal officials stated that Ground Advantage would drop by around 5% with significant decreases in zones 1 through 5.

According to USPS officials, shipments experiencing the most significant shift in prices would be those over a shorter distance.

In addition, postal officials stated users of Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes should expect an approximate 5% price increase.

